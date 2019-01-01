Ronaldo is the greatest player in history and his best is yet to come - Mendes

The Portuguese star has received some big praise from his agent in the wake of another massive milestone

Fresh from scoring his 700th career goal, Cristiano Ronaldo has been declared the best player in history by agent Jorge Mendes.

The attacker brought up his milestone in front of goal on Monday in 's 2-1 loss to in qualifying.

With yet another record to his name, Ronaldo was hailed by Mendes, who believes the best is yet to come from the 34-year-old.

"He is the strongest ever, for him the best is yet to come and will arrive with the Juve jersey," Mendes told Tuttosport.

"The numbers do not lie and illuminate the overwhelming way in which Cristiano Ronaldo shatters the records, which elevates him to the category of the best player in the history of football and with a big difference compared to the second.

"He's in that position for all that he has achieved in the service of the different clubs that he represented, either in or in or now in , but also with the Portuguese national team. And the fact is, that with Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal has already played three finals, winning two."

Speaking after scoring his 700th goal for club and country, Ronaldo admitted the milestone was an important one and conceded records have a way of seeking him out.

"Not just anyone can reach this figure," he told reporters. "Thank you to my team-mates, colleagues and coaches who have helped me to become the player I am.

"Records come naturally - I don't go looking for them; records are looking for me! Without having an obsession, they happen naturally."

Ronaldo's most recent strike for Portugal brought his tally for the nation up to 95 - just 14 shy of Iranian striker's Ali Daei's record for most international goals.

Article continues below

Still going strong in front of goal, Ronaldo looks destined to claim that record too, with Daei recently saying he's not worried about the prospect of losing his honour.

“Records are for breaking; I did it when it was my turn, and it will be someone else’s turn to beat my record next. It’s not a big issue,” Daei told IRNA News in September.

“No, why should I be upset. Ronaldo is a great player with many honors in the world of football. He is on top form right now.”