Ronaldo beats Messi to 600 club goals with Inter equaliser

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another career milestone, and ahead of Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 600th goal of his impressive club career after netting for against , beating Lionel Messi to the major landmark.

The Bianconeri star struck in the 62nd minute to equalise for his side after Radja Nainggolan had put the hosts in front at San Siro.

The Portuguese star was set up by Miralem Pjanic as part of a neat one-two, finding the bottom-right corner with a powerful low drive from the edge of the penalty area.

The 34-year-old chalked up the milestone before star Messi, with the Argentine currently sat on a tally of 597 for the Catalan club.

Unlike his fellow forward however, Ronaldo has netted his complete number across a career that has seen him represent CP, , and Juventus.

His strike also makes him only the fourth player in the club’s history to score in both games played for the Turin club at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in a single season, after Gonzalo Higuain, Marco Di Vaio and David Trezeguet.

He has now reached the 20 goal mark for the season, to make it 10 campaigns in a row where he has netted such a tally, across and Serie A.

Although Juve suffered disappointment in the quarter-finals against , Ronaldo's big-money move from Real Madrid has brought silverware to the club this season.

The 34-year-old's impressive haul across 28 Serie A appearances has helped the Bianconeri win the Scudetto for an eighth successive season.

He also netted the winner in the Supercoppa Italiana against Milan in Jeddah in January.

Ronaldo has also 85 goals for his country, including five hat-tricks, with his most recent effort coming during their World Cup against in last June.

Juve next face on May 3, as they prepare to conclude their domestic run-in, with games against , and still to come too.