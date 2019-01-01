'Ronaldo and Rooney were not ready-made' - Solskjaer wants to develop players

The Red Devils boss wants to improve his charges, noting that former stars were not the finished product when they arrived

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to continue 's tradition of developing players into "top superstars" amid speculation linking the club with young winger Daniel James.

United, who are languishing in sixth place in the Premier League, are expected to have a busy summer transfer window once more, having signed a string of high-profile players in recent years.

However, Solskjaer believes Old Trafford is a place where players can develop into global stars, citing the examples of his former team-mates Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

"I don't think we've ever been a ready-made club – [Cristiano] Ronaldo was not ready-made, [Wayne] Rooney was not ready-made," he told reporters at a news conference.

"Loads of players have come here and developed into the top superstars they've become.

"It's always going to be the model here that we develop players because we have the best staff, the best environment, the best supporters, if there's anything they love it's players that excite them, players that get them off their seats and we hope to get some of them in."

"I've been looking forward to coming in every single day and so have the players," says Ole. "Even though sometimes you feel, after games we've lost, that we've let ourselves down, overall it's been an adventure for me so far. I've absolutely loved it." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4UswKu3hCW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 10, 2019

When asked specifically about 21-year-old international James, Solskjaer said: "I can't comment on every single individual. There are many players as I've said.

"I don't like it when other managers talk about my players and I wouldn't talk about any others, even if I was or wasn't interested."

The Red Devils finish their season at home against relegated , but find themselves on a run of poor form, having won just one of their last eight fixtures in all competitions and slipping away from fourth spot in the Premier League.

If United win and fail to beat away from home on the last day then Solskjaer's side will finish fifth and avoid a qualifying stage in the .