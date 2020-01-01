Sarri: Why am I criticised? I'm probably an asshole to some people!

The Bianconeri are closing in on the Seire A title but the coach continues to face criticism from pundits in Italy

coach Maurizio Sarri says some of the criticism he receives in the media is personal because he may be "an asshole to some people".

Sarri looks set to end his debut season in charge of the Turin side with the title, as they are four points away from winning a ninth successive Scudetto. They could, in fact, secure top spot with victory over should fail to beat on Wednesday.

But the Bianconeri have won just one of their last four matches and many commentators have taken issue with the 61-year-old's style.

The ex- and boss says the scrutiny does not bother him, however and argued that the results speak for themselves.

“I’m probably an asshole to some people! I’m not particularly interested," he told reporters.

“I know the difficulties we face daily and I think we’ve got more data on our side than those who express opinions.”

He added: “I am a man of sport, which means that 'almost' is meaningless. We know that we need to pick up four points, which is difficult at the moment.

“We've got to focus on one game at a time, think of Udinese, then of , stay in the moment and continue fully aware that this is a tough period for everyone.”

Juve's attacking duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have been directly involved in a combined 17 goals in Juve's 10 matches since the campaign resumed in June, with the Portuguese positioned on the left and the latter through the middle.

Ronaldo linked up with Dybala for Juve's second goal in Monday's 2-1 win over , having earlier opened the scoring from the penalty spot to become the first player to net 50 times in the Premier League, and Serie A.

But while Sarri has been encouraged by their partnership up top, he believes there is even more to come from the pair.

“It's evident we can play a lot better and have ample margin for improvement,” Sarri said at a pre-match news conference on Wednesday when asked about Ronaldo and Dybala.

“I don't see this difficulty in having top level players like Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala sharing the field, as they have already scored 51 goals between them in two seasons.”

As well as breaking another record with his double against Lazio, Ronaldo drew level with Ciro Immobile at the top of the Serie A scoring charts with 30 goals.

But despite the title being within touching distance and the set to resume next month, Sarri sees no reason to give the 35-year-old a breather.

“I spoke to him 10 minutes ago and he said he's in great shape,” Sarri said.

“This is part of his strength - the ability to quickly recover both physical and emotional energy, setting his sights immediately on the next target. It allows him to push beyond fatigue.

“In they have the problem of the season ending a month before the Champions League. We are still playing for the title and cannot think about anything else for now.”