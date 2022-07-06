'Tell your wife to follow me!' - Transfer journalist Romano in cheeky dig at Yoshida after Schalke deal confirmed

The Japanese skipper is set to move to Bundesliga after spending a couple of seasons with Sampdoria

Maya Yosida, the 33-year-old Japan centre back, is set for a new challenge after signing with Schalke.

The Royal Blues are back in the top tier of Germany after a season in 2.Bundesliga and they have roped in the veteran defender to shore up their defences ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The former Sampdoria player has signed a one-year deal with the option of another season.

However, Yoshida was left surprised by journalist Fabrizio Romano's update on his transfer.

What did Romano tweet about Yoshida's transfer?

Romano shared that Schalke have signed Yoshida on a free transfer and the defender would fly to Germany to undergo medicals.

He also mentioned that Yoshida had several offers on his table, including one from Trabzonspor, which he declined.

Yoshida was astonished that Romano knew about the offer from the Turkish outfit.

"This guy is incredible… even my wife didn’t know about Trabzonspor,” wrote Yoshida on Twitter.

This guy is incredible… even my wife didn’t know about Trabzonspor😱😱😱 奥さんにも言ってない事、知られてた。笑 @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/RqAvenNnfA — MAYA YOSHIDA (@MayaYoshida3) July 5, 2022

How did Romano respond to Yoshida?

The Italian journalist had a laugh at Yoshida's response. He went ahead and engaged in friendly banter with the Japanese skipper and asked him to tell his wife to follow him back on Twitter.

thank you for the kind words, Maya… and tell your wife to follow me here of she wants Yoshida updates! 😂🙋🏼‍♂️



Here we go! Was a pleasure to have you in Italy and enjoy Schalke 🔵🇯🇵 https://t.co/91RXg5NPhm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

Yoshida is a vastly experienced centre back who spent his best years in the Premier League with Southampton.

Last season he made 26 appearances for Sampdoria and scored two goals.

