Roma vs Inter: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Roma vs Inter in Serie A in the UK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will lock horns with Roma in a Serie A fixture at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The visitors have won their last three matches in Serie A to move to fourth place in the standings with 60 points from 33 matches. They trounced Verona 6-0 in their previous outing courtesy of a double each from Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez.

Meanwhile, Roma head into this fixture on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Monza and are in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season as they have slipped to seventh place. However, a win against Inter in front of their fans could turn the tide as they are just two points behind the Nerazzuri.

Jose Mourinho will have one eye on the Europa League semi-final tie against Bayer Leverkusen next Thursday, but does not have the luxury to rest key players in the league as they must go for the three points against Inter.

Roma vs Inter kick-off time

Game: Roma vs Inter Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off: 5 pm BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

How to watch Roma vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

Team News & Squads

Roma News

Nemanja Matic returns from suspension but Zeki Celik got sent off in the 96th minute against Monza which means he is not available for selection.

Roma have several injury concerns as well in Marash Kumbulla (ACL), Andrea Belotti (ribs), Stephan El Shaarawy (hip), Chris Smalling, and Georginio Wijnaldum. Paulo Dybala is also doubtful but if he can pass a late fitness test then he might be included in the squad.

Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Zalewski, Matic, Bove, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Solbakken; Abraham

Position Players Goalkeepers Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders Ibanez, Mancini, Bianda, Spinazzola, Cristante, Zalewski. Midfielders Cristante, Matic, Bove, Darboe, Camara, Tahirovic, Pellegrini, Volpato, Coric. Forwards Abraham, Solbakken

Inter News

Inter will continue to miss Milan Skriniar and Robin Gosens with injuries.

However, Romelu Lukaku might be handed a start up front with Lautaro Martinez to give a rest to Dzeko. Whereas, Nicolo Barella and first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana might be reinstated to the starting line-up.

Inter possible IX: Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz Defenders Bastoni, Acerbi, Dimarco, Fontanarosa, Dalbert, De Vrij, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti, D'Ambrosio. Midfielders Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Carboni. Forwards Correa, Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko

Head-to-Head Record

Date Result Competition 01/10/2022 Inter 1-2 Roma Serie A 23/04/2022 Inter 3-1 Roma Serie A 09/02/2022 Inter 2-0 Roma Serie A 04/12/2021 Roma 0-3 Inter Serie A 13/05/2021 Inter 3-1 Roma Serie A

