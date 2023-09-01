Roma vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will host AC Milan in their third Serie A game of the season on Friday at the Stadio Olimpico. Jose Mourinho's side is winless after the first two rounds in the Italian league and will be up against the Serie A log leaders who have scored six goals in their first two fixtures.

Milan started their league season with a 2-0 win over Bologna before thrashing Torino 4-1 at home. They have clearly found form in front of goal at the start of the season. Milan will be confident of making it three wins in a row to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Milan kick-off time

Date: September 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The game between Roma and AC Milan will be played at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Roma vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Roma's Paulo Dybala is out with a thigh injury from last weekend's Verona game. Nicola Zalewski is also likely sidelined due to a concussion, making room for Leonardo Spinazzola's return.

Newcomer Renato Sanches is already on the injury list, and Azmoun, Abraham, and Kumbulla are all long-term absentees. Lukaku, lacking pre-season action after issues at Chelsea, is unlikely to make his debut.

Roma predicted XI: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Diego Llorente; Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Paredes, Aouar, Spinazzola; Belotti, El Shaarawy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Smalling, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp, Kristensen Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanchez, Aouar, Bove Forwards: El Shaarawy, Solbakken, Belotti, Lukaku

Milan team news

Milan's strong early-season performance hints that Stefano Pioli is likely to stick with his current lineup.

Ismael Bennacer remains the sole injury concern, and he is sidelined with a knee issue until the international break concludes.

In the final third, Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud have scored in the last two games and will be looking to add to their tally again away from home.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Rafael Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Krunic, Adli, Pulisic, Saelemaekers, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Origi, Colombo, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze, Traore

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Roma 1 - 1 AC Milan Serie A January 2023 AC Milan 2 - 2 Roma Serie A January 2022 AC Milan 3 - 1 Roma Serie A November 2021 Roma 1 - 2 AC Milan Serie A March 2021 Roma 1 - 2 AC Milan Serie A

