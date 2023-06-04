Roma vs Spezia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Spezia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will be bitter after their Europa League final defeat to Sevilla, as Jose Mourinho's men will be now hopeful of a Serie A top-six finish when they welcome Spezia to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

A seven-game winless run in the league has seen the Giallorossi go out of the reckoning for a Champions League spot next season. The hosts are also yet to secure their passage to a subsequent run in the European second-tier competition, although they can at least land themselves a spot in the Conference League play-off round.

On the other hand, without scoring a goal in six of their last eight outings and following a 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Torino last weekend, Spezia are in the battle for survival.

Roma vs Spezia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A game between Roma and Spezia is scheduled for June 4, 2023, at Stadio Olimpico or Olympic Stadium in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Roma vs Spezia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through BT Sport.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

There could be a starting berth for Stephan El Shaarawy after he was left out of the XI in Budapest, while Andrea Belotti may still continue in attack.

Among the ones out injured, are the defensive duo of Rick Karsdorp and Marash Kumbulla.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zeki Celik, Wijnaldum, Cristante, Zalewski; El Shaarawy, Belotti, Pellegrini.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ibanez, Mancini, Llorente, Smalling, Bianda, Spinazzola, Celik Midfielders: Bove, Cristante, Matic, Darboe, Wijnaldum, Camara, Tahirovic, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Volpato, Coric, El Shaarawy, Solbakken Forwards: Dybala, Abraham, Belotti

Spezia team news

Emil Holm, Joao Moutinho and Petar Zovko remain as the club's long-term absentees.

With the trio being the only injury concerns for the final game of the season, M'Bala Nzola has been one of the influential figures for Spezia this season and will look to add to his tally of 13 goals.

Spezia possible XI: Dragowski; Wisniewski, Ampadu, Nikolaou; Amian, Ekdal, Esposito, Bourabia, Reca; Gyasi, Nzola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dragowski, Zoet Defenders: Marchetti, Ampadu, Nikolaou, Wisniewski, Caldara, Reca, Holm, Amian, Ferrer Midfielders: Esposito, Bourabia, Ekdal, Bastoni, Zurkowski, Sala, Cipot, Beck, Agudelo, Kovalenko, Maldini, Gyasi, Verde Forwards: Shomurodov, Nzola, Krollis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 22, 2023 Spezia 0-2 Roma Serie A February 27, 2022 Spezia 0-1 Roma Serie A December 12, 2021 Roma 2-0 Spezia Serie A May 24, 2021 Spezia 2-2 Roma Serie A January 23, 2021 Roma 4-3 Spezia Serie A

