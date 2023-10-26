Roma vs Slavia Prague: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Slavia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma and Slavia Prague will resume their battle to top Group G of the Europa League when they meet at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Thursday.

The two teams are joint of the standings with six points each following their respective victories over Servette and Sheriff Tiraspol, but Slavia have the advantage as they scored more goals.

Jose Mourinho's men have since defeated Cagliari and Monza in Serie A, while the Czech side has also recorded a couple of league wins including a recent 2-0 result against Slovacko.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Slavia kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The UEFA Europa League match between AS Roma and Slavia Prague will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 26 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Roma vs Slavia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 4, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Mourinho's one-match suspension amid the €10,000 slapped on the club does not apply here, so the Portuguese boss will be present in the dugout ahead of their trip to Milan to face Inter.

Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala are ruled out for Slavia's visit, besides long-term absentees Marash Kumbulla and Tammy Abraham.

The duo of Evan Ndicka and Sardar Azmoun are doubts after they were forced off in the Monza win.

Meanwhile, Renato Sanches will hope to mark his return following his return from injury. Whereas Chris Smalling would also be available off the bench, while Romelu Lukaku features alongside Andrea Belotti in attack.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Llorente, Ndicka; Celik, Bove, Paredes, Aouar, El Shaarawy; Belotti, Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Kumbella, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy

Slavia team news

Slavia Prague boss Jindrich Trpisovsky rested a number of his key players in lieu of the Roma clash, while Nigerian defender Igoh Ogbu is also expected back from a muscle problem.

With Jakub Hromada having returned to action over the weekend, Petr Sevcik and Sheriff Sinyan will also be available for selection.

Ivan Schranz and Mojmir Chytil would start up front, with Andres Dumitrescu at the left wing-back position.

Slavia possible XI: Mandous; Masopust, Ogbu, Holes; Doudera, Zafeiris, Dorley, Hromada, Dumitrescu; Schranz, Chytil.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kolar, Mandous, Sirotnik Defenders: Holes, Ogbu, Vlcek, Kacharaba, Sinyan, Boril, Dumitrescu, Doudera, Tomic Midfielders: Hromada, Zafeiris, Dorley, Sevcik, Wallem, Masopust, Pech, Provod, Jurasek Forwards: Chytil, Jurecka, Tijani, Tecl, Ogungbayi, Schranz, Van Buren

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Roma and Slavia Prague will face each other across all competitions.

