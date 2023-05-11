Roma vs Leverkusen: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Roma and Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AS Roma will host Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. The hosts beat Feyenoord in the quarter-final whereas the visitors managed to overcome the challenge of Union Saint-Gilloise to book their spot in the semis.

Roma need a win to get back on track in their season. Jose Mourinho's team is winless in their last four fixtures and will hope the upcoming European fixture can help them turn the tide. The German side, on the other hand, were on an unbeaten run that lasted 14 fixtures. The run came to an end when they succumbed to a defeat against Cologne in their previous outing.

Roma vs Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: May 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The UEFA Europa League fixture between Roma and Bayer Leverkusen is scheduled to be played on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Stadio Olimpico. The kick-off is at 8pm BST.

How to watch Roma vs Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

BT Sport 3 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 3 and available to stream live online through the BT app and website.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

This week saw the return of experienced stars Georginio Wijnaldum and Paulo Dybala to training, which is a positive development for the Serie A side. However, the absence of Chris Smalling and his understudy Marash Kumbulla is still a cause for concern. The latter underwent surgery on his right knee and is not expected to be back soon.

On the other hand, Zeki Celik has served a Serie A suspension and is available for selection in this Europa League clash. However, it remains it be seen if he will replace Nicola Zalewski on the right flank.

Overall, the return of Wijnaldum and Dybala is a huge boost for the team, but the continued absence of Smalling and Kumbulla could be a potential setback.

Roma possible XI: Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Zalewski, Matic, Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala; Abraham

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ibanez, Mancini, Bianda, Spinazzola, Cristante, Zalewski. Midfielders: Cristante, Matic, Bove, Darboe, Camara, Tahirovic, Pellegrini, Volpato, Coric, Wijnaldum, Celik Forwards: Abraham, Solbakken, Dybala

Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen duo Daley Sinkgraven and Noah Mbamba will be unavailable for selection as they aren't registered for the Europa League.

Patrik Schick, Andre Lunev and Charles Aranguiz remain sidelined due to injury and he will be joined in the treatment room by Karim Bellarabi, who injured himself in the final training session before the game and hasn't made the trip to Rome.

Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Tapsoba, Bakker; Diaby, Adli, Wirtz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hradecky, Pentz, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Bakker, Kossounou, Tapsoba, Fosu-Mensah, Frimpong Midfielders: Andrich, Demirbay, Palacios, Wirtz, Azhil, Eze Forwards: Azmoun, Hudson-Odoi, Diaby, Adli, Hlozek

Head-to-Head Record

AS Roma and Bayern Leverkusen have met each other four times in the Champions League. The last meeting was in 2015, with Roma taking the win over the German team with a 3-2 scoreline.

Date Match Competition November 2015 Roma 3-2 Leverkusen Champions League October 2015 Leverkusen 4-4 Roma Champions League November 2004 Roma 1-1 Leverkusen Champions League October 2004 Leverkusen 3-1 Roma Champions League

