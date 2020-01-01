Roma mourn death of former youth player Bouasse

Roma and Vicenza have paid tribute to the 21-year-old Cameroonian after he died of a heart attack

have expressed sorrow at the death of former youth-team player Joseph Bouasse.

The 21-year-old suffered a heart attack, according to another of his former clubs, Vicenza.

Bouasse arrived in from with the hope of establishing a football career, and earned an opportunity at Roma.

Joining the club in 2016, the midfielder played for the Primavera youth side at Roma, at times training with first-team stars such as Francesco Totti, also having a loan spell at Vicenza.

Roma said on Twitter: "The club is desperately saddened to learn of the untimely death of former Primavera player, Joseph Bouasse Perfection.

"The thoughts of everyone at AS Roma are with all those closest to him."

Senegalese player Keba Coly, a friend from their early days together with Roma, wrote on Instagram: "Rest in peace brother."

Vicenza said: "A sad news has shaken the red and white environment. In the night, Joseph Bouasse Perfection, at the age of 21, passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

"The Cameroonian midfielder, born in 1998, arrived in January 2017 on loan from Roma, he wore the red and white number 30 shirt, taking the field in Serie B on one occasion.

"A boy who in his life had managed to overcome various adversities, leaves in Vicenza, in the people who knew him, the memory of a smiling and cheerful person.

"Vicenza share in the pain of Joseph's loss and wish to express deepest condolences to his loved ones."

Bouasse is said to have been brought to Italy at the age of 16 by an allegedly fake scout who then abandoned him at a train station in Rome.

Stuck in the capital without a contract, the youngster ended up playing for Liberi , an amateur team made up of asylum seekers and refugees before Roma snapped him up.

He was then loaned to Vicenza and made one Serie B appearance for the team and was soon released by Roma.

In February, he had agreed to join Romanian second tier outfit Universitatea Cluj.