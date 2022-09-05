'It won't matter!' - Rodrygo makes bold boast ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Celtic

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo is confident his team will beat Celtic in the Champions League even if key players rest.

Real Madrid start title defence at Celtic

Ancelotti could rotate his team

Rodrygo highlights strength in depth

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hinted he could rest striker Karim Benzema for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Celtic. The striker has played every minute for the Blancos so far this season, scoring three goals in four La Liga games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rodrygo told reporters ahead of the showdown that he is confident his team will win even without their talisman. "It's a busy period with two games in a week, but we love that. It's always better to be playing games," he told reporters. "Whatever team we pick on Tuesday it won't matter because we are so strong in all positions across the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid have started the season in perfect form with four wins from four in the Spanish top flight but will be aware the Champions League can provide upsets. Los Blancos lifted the European Cup last season but will need no reminding they were beaten 2-1 by Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol in the group stages last season at the Santiago Bernabeu in one of the great Champions League shocks.

DID YOU KNOW? Last season, Real Madrid became the first team to reach the Champions League final after losing a match in the last 16 (vs PSG), quarter-final (vs Chelsea) and semi-final (vs Man City) since the round of 16 stage was introduced in 2003-04.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID: Real Madrid play Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday and then head back to Spain for a La Liga clash with Mallorca on Sunday.