Rochdale vs Chesterfield: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the National League match between Rochdale and Chesterfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rochdale will host log leaders Chesterfield in the National League at the Crown Oil Arena on Tuesday.

The home team is unbeaten in their last four league matches but have been unable to string back-to-back wins this season. Ethan Landell and Ian Henderson scored a goal each as Rochdale won their most recent outing against Dorking Wanderers.

The hosts will find it difficult against an in-form Chesterfield who have won all their games so far bar two this season. They have won their last six matches in a row and will be confident of extending their five-point lead atop the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rochdale vs Chesterfield kick-off time

Date: September 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Crown Oil Arena

The game between Rochdale and Chesterfield will be played at the Crown Oil Arena on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Rochdale vs Chesterfield online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Rochdale team news

Rochdale has no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against league leaders Chesterfield.

Ethan Landell, Ian Henderson and Tyerese Sinclair have all scored two goals each in their last four games for Rochdale and will be looking to add to their tally on Tuesday.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moulden, Kelly Defenders: John, Taylor, Ebanks-Landell, Nevett, Oduroh, Conway, Ferguson Midfielders: East, Clayton, Keohane, McDermott, Afuye, Gilmour, Kelly, dos Santos, Dunlop, Bailey Forwards: Sinclair, Mitchell, Rodney, Uchegbulam, Ehimamiegho, Henderson

Chesterfield team news

Tom Naylor, who was serving a suspension, will make his return to the Chesterfield lineup.

Fortunately, the team has a clean bill of health, with the exception of Ryheem Sheckleford, who is nearing his recovery from a hamstring injury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tyrer, Boot, Chadwick Defenders: Horton, Grimes, Williams, Freckleton, King, Palmer, Clements Midfielders: Naylor, Oldaker, Mandeville, Jacobs, Colclough, Dobra, Berry, Banks, Jones, Cook Forwards: Grigg, Curtis, Quigley, Asante, Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2017 Chesterfield 1 - 3 Rochdale League One December 2016 Rochdale 3 - 0 Chesterfield League One December 2016 Rochdale 0 - 2 Chesterfield EFL Trophy August 2016 Rochdale 3 - 1 Chesterfield League Cup January 2016 Rochdale 2 - 3 Chesterfield League One

