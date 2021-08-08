Liverpool

Robertson limps out of Liverpool's Athletic Club friendly

Robin Bairner
Getty Images

Andy Robertson limped out of Liverpool's friendly match with Athletic Club on Sunday.

Shortly before half-time, the Scotland international was forced off the field and was replaced by Owen Beck.

Robertson had to be helped as he left the playing surface, giving concern for Jurgen Klopp just a week before the start of the Premier League season.

Editors' Picks

More to follow...