Robertson limps out of Liverpool's Athletic Club friendly
Getty Images
Andy Robertson limped out of Liverpool's friendly match with Athletic Club on Sunday.
Shortly before half-time, the Scotland international was forced off the field and was replaced by Owen Beck.
Robertson had to be helped as he left the playing surface, giving concern for Jurgen Klopp just a week before the start of the Premier League season.
Editors' Picks
- Messi, Neymar, Mbappe: PSG have built the most devastating attack the world has ever seen
- Fridolina Rolfo: The Barcelona-bound Swede who battled a ‘war’ of injuries to be the star of the Olympics
- Grealish given glimpse of life as England's most expensive player in tough Man City debut
- How can Barcelona move on without Messi?
More to follow...