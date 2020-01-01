Liverpool are legends but want a legacy says Robertson as he insists Premier League champions will never tire of winning

The Reds defender is still revelling in their title triumph, with the intention of those at Anfield being to collect even more medals in the future

Andy Robertson says their Premier League title triumph has made “legends” of ’s class of 2019-20, but the Scot says all of those at Anfield are determined to leave a “legacy”.

A stunning run of success has been enjoyed by the Reds, with their first English top-flight crown in 30 years adding the finishing touch to an enviable collection of silverware.

A winning habit has returned to Merseyside, with Robertson adamant that “you never get bored of winning trophies”.

There is, however, acceptance that staying on top is often more difficult than rising to it. That is the challenge now facing Liverpool, with Robertson eager to play a leading role in the establishment of a dynasty at Anfield to rival that of iconic sides from the club’s illustrious past.

The international full-back told the Reds’ official website: “You never get bored of winning trophies – never, never, never. Medals are to cherish. It’s something that, once you retire, you look back on more but it’s so important that when you get it around your neck to enjoy it.

“Moments like these don’t happen often but we hope to make it more often for this club. If we can do it, the lads are already legends, we will go on to leave a legacy at this club and that’s what we want to do.

“We know every team will improve next year, and it’s about us to be there again, being there 100 per cent again and I’m sure we will be.”

Liverpool’s hunger to remain on the trophy trail should be fed in 2020-21 by the return of supporters to competitive sport.

The Reds have landed and lifted the Premier League title this term in empty stadiums, with Robertson assuring a loyal fan base that their absence has hit everybody hard.

He added: “This hasn’t happened in 30 years for this club, and I think we would have all paid everything that we have to get the fans in. It wasn’t meant to be, but we’ve done it properly and the time will come for the fans to come – because it’s for them.

“It’s for every single one of them, it’s for all them that have been through 30 years of hurt and now we’ve produced the trophy that they’ve been waiting for, for so long. That’s what it means to all of us, that’s what has driven us forward the whole season. To get that champions sign above us is what it was for.”