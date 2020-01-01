East Bengal's Robbie Fowler: Some Indian players look like they've never been coached

East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler highlighted that individual lapses cost his team against Mumbai City...

were outplayed by FC in the fixture which ended 0-3 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.

It was the second consecutive loss for Robbie Fowler and his team after they registered a defeat against rivals in their first game of the season.

East Bengal looked sloppy throughout the match as they failed to match their opponent's tempo.

The former striker was critical about some of his Indian players without mentioning their name and he suggested that it looks like they have never been coached. Fowler also mentioned that he will look to train the Indian players to make them better.

"We played two great teams and when you commit mistakes they will punish you. We will learn from that and we will soldier on. There is a little bit of work to do on the training park," Fowler said in the post-match interview.

"We will coach the players because in all fairness few of them have probably never been coached before and that is what we are doing. We will try and make our Indian players better and that takes good coaching and I don't think they had that in the years gone by," the Englishman added.

East Bengal were dealt with a major blow as they lost their star defender Daniel Fox in the seventh minute of the play to an injury. Fowler suggested that it changed the tempo of the game for his side and highlighted that they need to work on concentration.

"We looked OK. think the quality was at times ok. I think individual lapses cost us. We have to do better in terms of concentration. Concentration level in football is huge. I think we need to learn quickly," Fowler said in the post-match interview.

"I haven't got a clue (about the extent of Fox's injury). We will assess Danny. I'm not sure to the full extent. It's fairly obvious that there might be a few changes in terms of personnel. We will work on a few things"