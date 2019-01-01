Riyad Mahrez would love to emulate David Silva's special ability at Manchester City

In a relaxed interview, the Algeria international has revealed a few secrets on how he could learn from the players at his club

Riyad Mahrez has stated David Silva is the teammate he would love to learn from.

The Spaniard has been a loyal servant at Etihad Stadium since 2010, with his passing and technical prowess translating to 72 goals and 134 assists.

The 33-year old's ability to pick out small pockets of space is what Mahrez would like to emulate.

"Maybe David [Silva]. He can play in such small spaces. I would take that from David," Mahrez told the Manchester Evening News.

"He is the best at this I think, one of the best in the world.”

Mahrez also joked Benjamin Mendy as the teammate he would pick if he was stranded in the desert because he speaks French.

"I'd take my friend Ben [Mendy]. I don't know whether he'd be good but we can speak French - fluent and quick - if we had to save each other."

Manchester City were 2-0 victors at over the weekend and cut the deficit at the top to six points after leaders drew at .

The Citizens will look to make it three wins in as many games when they host debutants Atlanta on Tuesday night.