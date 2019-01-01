Rita Chikwelu on target as Kristianstads crush Kalmar in Swedish Women's Cup

The Nigeria midfielder was on target as Elizabeth Gunnarsdottir's ladies started the year on a good note

Rita Chikwelu made an impressive start to her 2019 season, scoring in Kristianstads’ 7-1 triumph over Kalmar on Saturday.

Having bagged bronze in 2018, Elizabeth Gunnarsdottir's ladies started their pursuit for glory in the 2019 Swedish Women's Cup against the Elitettan side.

They opened scoring through Mia Carlsson after 11th minute before Chikwelu doubled the lead.

Svava Gudmundsdottir's brace plus Welin's strike gave them a 5-0 lead at half time.

Bengt Prakt scored what turned out the consolation for the hosts but Thordis Sigdusdottir and Gudmundsdottir scored to condemn Kalmar to a crushing defeat.

With the win, Kristianstads sit atop of the log on goal difference with three points - tied with second-placed Rosengard, who won 3-0 against Limhamn Bunkeflo.

Chikwelu's goal was her first of the season for her Swedish club and her second of 2019 after her goal in Nigeria's 4-1 win over Romania in China in January.

Kristianstads face third-placed Bunkeflo on February 17 and Chikwelu will be eager to consolidate on her brilliant form, ahead of Cyprus Cup engagement with Nigeria later this month.