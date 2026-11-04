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Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Skonto Stadium

Riga FC and FK Jablonec kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec live today: TV channel and live stream

Riga FC and FK Jablonec: recent form

Riga FC have won two and drawn three of their last five competitive matches, without a defeat. Most recently, the Latvians drew 0:0 with Ogre United in the Latvian Virsliga. Before that, they won 5:2 away at Grobina. In the Conference League, Riga FC drew 1:1 with both Pafos FC and Qairat Almaty. They scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.

In their last five matches, FK Jablonec have managed just one win, alongside three defeats and one draw. Most recently, they lost 0:5 at home to Slavia Prague in the Czech league. In the Conference League, Jablonec failed to score against Brighton and lost 2:3 to SC Freiburg. They scored six goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: line-ups

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: form

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: head-to-head record

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: the tables