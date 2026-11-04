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Conference League
team-logoRiga FC
Skonto Stadium
team-logoJablonec
Watch it on HBO Max
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Riga FC vs FK Jablonec live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Riga FC vs Jablonec
Riga FC
Jablonec
Conference League

Riga FC play FK Jablonec in the Conference League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Skonto Stadium

Riga FC and FK Jablonec kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec live today: TV channel and live stream

Riga FC and FK Jablonec: recent form

Riga FC have won two and drawn three of their last five competitive matches, without a defeat. Most recently, the Latvians drew 0:0 with Ogre United in the Latvian Virsliga. Before that, they won 5:2 away at Grobina. In the Conference League, Riga FC drew 1:1 with both Pafos FC and Qairat Almaty. They scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.

In their last five matches, FK Jablonec have managed just one win, alongside three defeats and one draw. Most recently, they lost 0:5 at home to Slavia Prague in the Czech league. In the Conference League, Jablonec failed to score against Brighton and lost 2:3 to SC Freiburg. They scored six goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

RIG

RIG - Form

KAL
D1-1
SKS
W2-1
PAF
D1-1
GRO
W2-5
OUN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
JAB

JAB - Form

SCF
L3-2
VPL
L2-3
BHA
D0-0
HRA
W1-2
SLP
L0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: line-ups

Riga FC vs Jablonec Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Gula

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: form

RIG

RIG - Form

KAL
D1-1
SKS
W2-1
PAF
D1-1
GRO
W2-5
OUN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
JAB

JAB - Form

SCF
L3-2
VPL
L2-3
BHA
D0-0
HRA
W1-2
SLP
L0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: head-to-head record

Riga FC vs. FK Jablonec: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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