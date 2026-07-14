More money than Ronaldo?! The forgotten ex-Premier League stars who built multi-billion dollar empires

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When fans think of the richest footballers on the planet, legendary names such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi inevitably spring to mind. The dynamic duo’s individual net worth has officially soared above the billionaire mark, thanks to numerous factors, including astronomical playing contracts and respective lifetime sponsorship deals with Nike and Adidas.



However, when the global greats do finally hang up their boots, they will become small fish in a big financial pond, as some former Premier League players have constructed commercial enterprises that completely dwarf the earnings of traditional football superstars.



Far from the limelight of media punditry or coaching/managerial roles, these individuals identified market gaps and transformed themselves into corporate titans. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on who they are and how they accumulated their fortunes.

Who are the former Premier League Billionaire Entrepreneurs?

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Mathieu Flamini - 'The Eco-Warrior'

Estimated Net Worth: $14 Billion (company value)



Mathieu Flamini, who played 188 games for Arsenal during two spells with the North London club (as well as 10 games for Crystal Palace), is now widely recognised as the richest former footballer in history. The Frenchman who won the FA Cup three times (2005, 2014 & 2015) with the Gunners has also picked up awards since becoming a highly successful businessman.

Shortly before Flamini retired from playing football, he co-founded GF Biochemicals, which became the world's first company to mass-produce levulinic acid. This plant-waste molecule serves as a sustainable substitute for petroleum in plastics and cosmetics, and it's been a huge hit, driving the company's valuation into the tens of billions.

Flamini further added to his green commerce credentials when he co-founded The BioJournal, the world’s first e-magazine devoted entirely to the bio world and eco-sustainability.

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Louis Saha - 'The Network Mogul'

Estimated Net Worth: $4.9 Billion (company value)



Another former French football international, Louis Saha, has also been hitting the target regularly in the business world. The striker who played for six different Premier League clubs between 1999 and 2013, scoring 85 times in that period, has achieved extraordinary financial success in the tech sector since leaving the sport.

Following his retirement, Saha founded AxisStars, a high-tech networking and resources application designed specifically for professional athletes and entertainers to manage their careers safely. The platform has scaled massively, boasting hundreds of elite sports professionals and a multi-billion-dollar valuation.

Other former Premier League stars blazing a trail in the business world

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David Beckham - 'The Brand Blueprint'

Estimated Net Worth: $450+ Million



David Beckham aka 'Goldenballs' has proved he's got the Midas touch off the pitch too. The former midfield maestro, who played 265 games for Manchester United, scoring 62 times, has successfully transitioned from a global sports icon into a corporate tycoon.

Beckham's current immense wealth stems from Beckham Brand Holdings, extensive lifetime endorsement deals, and a highly lucrative ownership stake in MLS franchise Inter Miami CF, which saw its market valuation skyrocket into a $1.5 billion empire.

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Wayne Rooney - 'The Traditional Blueprint'

Estimated Net Worth: $170+ Million



Another former player who shone on the Old Trafford pitch during the Premier League era and is now raking in the cash from his financial investments is Wayne Rooney.

The Liverpool-born forward, who kicked off his career with Everton before becoming Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer (183 goals) has sustained a high net worth after stopping playing, through a mixture of high-profile media endorsements, real estate investments, and managerial positions in both the UK and USA.

The former Premier League footballers’ financial scoreboard

Here’s a recap on how much former Premier League footballers are worth and how they are making their money in business: