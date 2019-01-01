Richarlison: I told Neres to join Everton

The Everton striker has encouraged his Brazil team-mate to join him at Goodison Park after an excellent season with Ajax

Richarlison has told team-mate and star David Neres to join him at .

Eredivisie champions Ajax face a fight to keep hold of winger Neres, 22, after an excellent season won him admirers across Europe.

Neres scored crucial goals against and en route to the semi-finals and is reportedly on 's transfer radar.

, however, are believed to be the frontrunners for his signature and Richarlison wants his compatriot to make the move to Goodison Park.

"I've spoken to him about it already," Richarlison told the Liverpool Echo in the aftermath of Brazil's win over at the Copa America, in which both players started.

"I told him the doors are open for him there, and that he could help us a lot.

"I hope he comes. He'd be very welcome there. I've known him since we played together for Brazil Under-20 side, and he's a guy I get along with really well.

"Hopefully I'll see him there."

With 23 domestic goals in the past two campaigns, Neres appears to have outgrown the Eredivisie and could be ready for a dream switch to .

He said: "Of course the Premier League interests me. It's the best league in the world, and I've always wanted to play there.

"But I leave all that in God's hands."

He added: "I still have a contract and at the moment I'm only thinking of the national team, I will see what I'll do in the future. I don't know what the other Ajax players will do."

The 22-year-old came close to leaving Amsterdam for when a €40 million (£36m/$45m) offer was made in January.

And the winger is happy that the move did not go through as he went on to play a key role in Ajax's journey to the Champions League semi-finals and success in the Eredivisie and KNVB Beker.

"I might not be [part of the national team] otherwise. I'm glad I didn't go," he said. "I didn't have a very good time back then. I didn't play every game for Ajax and it was a good offer that they gave me.

"I talked to everyone, including my family, about what would be the best. I'm happy with the decision that I made together with Ajax. We then had a fantastic campaign in the Champions League, with victories over Real Madrid and Juventus. So I think it was the right choice."