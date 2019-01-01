Ribery ankle ligament injury confirmed by Fiorentina

Scans revealed a tear of the medial collateral ligament in the French winger's right ankle following La Viola's loss to Lecce

Franck Ribery has suffered ligament damage to his right ankle in an ill-timed injury blow for embattled side .

The Viola confirmed the setback after the 36-year-old was forced off in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Lecce.

Panagiotis Tachtsidis' sliding challenge left the experienced winger in considerable pain and he had to be helped from the field.

Precisely how long he will spend on the sidelines remains to be seen, but Fiorentina can little afford to do without the former star following a third successive defeat.

A club statement read: "Ribery underwent tests after spraining his ankle. They revealed a Grade I/II tear of the medial collateral ligament of his right ankle. He has begun treatment and his condition will be re-assessed soon."

Despite Fiorentina’s poor form recently, Ribery has played a key role since joining from Bayern last summer. The Frenchman has scored twice and set up a further two goals in 11 appearances for the club.

He was named the league's MVP in September as he helped his side to wins over , and , while they also drew 0-0 with .

However, he served a three-game suspension for shoving an official when he was sent off against in late-October, for which he apologised the following day.

“I’m really sorry for last night,” he said on social media.

“I apologise to my team-mates, the coach and the fans. I also apologise to Mr Passeri because at the end of the match I was very agitated and sad, and I hope he can understand my mood.

“I always want to stay on the pitch and help my team-mates because I came all the way to Florence for this city and this club, and I think Fiorentina should get more attention, the same attention given to the other clubs, for the great work we’re doing every day.”

His return has done little to arrest the Viola’s string of negative results, as the loss to Lecce was Fiorentina's third in a row in the league and leaves them nine points outside the top six after 14 games.

Reports in suggest Vincenzo Montella is under pressure to save his job amid rumours Gennaro Gattuso and Cesare Prandelli could take over.