'Revenge is best served' - Super Eagles celebrate victory over Central African Republic

Nigeria stars Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Ahmed Musa took to social media to celebrate their 2-0 away win over the Central African Republic on Sunday.

First-half goals from Leon Balogun and Osimhen in Douala steered the three-time African champions to their third win in Group C after four matches so far.

The victory boosted Gernot Rohr’s morale after they conceded a 1-0 defeat to CAR in Lagos on Thursday.