'Revenge is best served' - Super Eagles celebrate victory over Central African Republic

Taiye Taiwo
Oct 10, 2021 21:44 UTC +00:00
Backpagepix

Gernot Rohr's side bounced back to winning ways after they suffered their first defeat in the World Cup qualifiers in Lagos, three days ago

Nigeria stars Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Ahmed Musa took to social media to celebrate their 2-0 away win over the Central African Republic on Sunday.

First-half goals from Leon Balogun and Osimhen in Douala steered the three-time African champions to their third win in Group C after four matches so far.

The victory boosted Gernot Rohr’s morale after they conceded a 1-0 defeat to CAR in Lagos on Thursday.

