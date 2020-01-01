Revealed: Events that led to the sacking of former Mohammedan Sporting coach Yan Law

Mohammedan have started their qualifiers campaign on a bright note, winning their first two matches against Garhwal FC and ARA FC respectively. They just about managed to beat Garhwal before notching a comfortable win against ARA.

But the controversies off-the-pitch has relegated their exploits on the field to the backseat, with head coach Yan Law being shown the door immediately after the second game. It is also likely that the club management might take legal action against the coach for disclosing private information to an outsider, Goal understands.

But trouble started brewing much before, right after pre-season started. It is alleged that the coach was preferring a certain group of players which led to discontentment and divisions within the team.

A certain full-back was asked to play out of his natural position. It was evident that the move was not working according to plan but Law chose to stick to his guns. Moreover, it was alleged that Law was trying to implement a system that reportedly the players were not comfortable with. This allegedly increased tension amongst the squad.

One of the insiders even confirmed to Goal that the coach would ask his players not to listen to any tactical advice from anyone else as he is the most qualified with an 'A' License coaching degree.

"We also understand a bit of football. The assistant coach, goalkeeping coach also understand the game. It is absurd that only the head coach understands football. The officials also know little football. But he was not at all open to suggestions.

"Everyone saw what happened in the first match. We don't want to win by luck. We have a good team and we will win by playing well. He was more interested in press conferences and interacting with the media. The team was being prepared by Saheed Ramon (assistant coach)," stated Wasim Akram, General Secretary of Mohammedan Sporting to Goal.

It is perceived that the coach was also involved in an element of a power struggle with the top officials of the club. He wanted to be in the loop regarding major administrative decisions and the officials put their foot down asking him to concentrate on his job at hand.

After a lacklustre performance in the first match, the management got into a conference call with the coach and asked for an explanation. They also enquired why certain players were left out of the squad and fringe players were given a start.

It was made clear to him that he cannot run the club according to his whims and senior players and other members of the coaching staff must also be consulted. It is alleged that what transpired during the call got leaked and that is believed to have been the final nail of the coffin.

Even before the second match, the officials had made their decision to sack the manager. It was even decided that Yan Law's name would not feature in the official team list of Mohammedan for the game against ARA FC, but ultimately the club did not go ahead with it. Instead immediately, after the game, the termination letter was sent and he was relieved of his duties.

Goal also reached out to Yan Law but he was not available for comments.

Mohammedan will once again take the pitch on October 16, when they will lock horns against local rivals Bhowanipore FC.