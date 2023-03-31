Revealed: Why Chelsea are trying to DELAY Anthony Barry joining Bayern Munich as Thomas Tuchel remains absolutely determined to get his man

Thomas Tuchel admitted it is still his "absolute wish" to have Anthony Barry join him at Bayern Munich, but Chelsea are attempting to delay the move.

WHAT HAPPENED? The set-piece coach has been working with the Blues since 2020 and struck up a relationship with Tuchel when he joined partway through the 2020-21 season. Barry was therefore a part of the German's Champions League-winning staff, and the newly-appointed Bayern boss hasn't hidden his desire for a reunion, telling reporters on Friday: "It's a matter between the clubs. It's still my absolute wish for him to come. The clubs have to reach an agreement. But I'm optimistic."

WHAT THEY SAID: It is not the first time Tuchel has been vocal about linking up with Barry since his announcement as Bayern boss on Monday, as Chelsea responded by asking the coach to stay away from the club as talks continue. Potter appeared resigned to losing his set-piece coach in Friday's press conference, telling reporters: "Of course, I have spoken to Anthony. I’d like the conversation to be private. He is someone I respect a lot, he has given everything to Chelsea.

"Antony is in discussions, the clubs are in discussions at the moment around his situation. So he is not with us at the moment, I think that’s the best thing while that is getting resolved. At the moment there is nothing to report between the two clubs. I have huge respect for Anthony and what he has done here. He is a fantastic coach, a fantastic person. These things happen in life, in football. We have got a really good staff here that can fill in and fill the gap."

WHY ARE CHELSEA DELAYING?: Chelsea face up against holders Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, and were drawn in the same side of the draw as Manchester City and Tuchel's Bayern. Should results go a certain way, a semi-final clash could be set up with the German giants, an eventuality which is reportedly the main reason for delaying Barry's potential move to Bavaria.

Asked whether the possibility of Barry feeding Bayern tactical advice on the Blues was under consideration in said talks, Potter replied: “That is something I’m pretty sure is in the conversation for obvious reasons.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Without Barry and with half an eye on their European endeavours, Potter's side return to Premier League action against Aston Villa on Saturday, where only goal difference separates the two sides in mid-table.