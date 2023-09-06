Revealed: Casemiro's strong message to Rasmus Hojlund after he grabbed Man Utd new boy's shirt in fiery exchange during Arsenal defeat

Rasmus Hojlund has revealed what Casemiro told him after grabbing him by his shirt on his Manchester United debut against Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Danish forward arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta this summer and made his debut for Manchester United against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend. Soon after he replaced Anthony Martial, fans could see Casemiro grabbing the striker's shirt and saying something to him in a fierce exchange. The forward has now revealed what the Brazilian told him, insisting there was nothing negative about the interaction.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a press conference while on international duty with Denmark, Hojlund said: "He just said something in Spanish: 'Vamos' or something like that. He was happy that I gave the team perhaps a slightly different dynamic than what you get from Martial. He’s maybe a little more technically strong and looks down the gaps where I like to take the fights. After all, he hadn’t seen me play before, so he told me he was pleasantly surprised to see me play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hojlund impressed on his debut for the Red Devils but it ended in a defeat as late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus sealed a 3-1 win for the Gunners. The striker appealed for a foul after he went down inside the Arsenal box following a clash with Gabriel but a penalty was not awarded.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASMUS HOJLUND? The new Red Devils signing will be next seen in action for Denmark in their Euro 2024 qualifying game against San Marino on September 7.