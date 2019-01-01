Returning Mathoho wants Christmas present for Kaizer Chiefs

The central defender is back for Amakhosi after missing two games due to suspension

defender Eric Mathoho is looking to end the year on a high as Amakhosi host Bloemfontein and travel to in Premier Soccer League ( ) before the festive season break.

Enjoying a seven-game winning streak in the league, leaders Chiefs clash with Celtic at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Three days before Christmas Day, they will look to positively wrap up the year when they visit Maritzburg United, who eliminated them from the Telkom Knockout about two weeks ago.

While predicting the Celtic match to be “tough,” Mathoho wants Chiefs to go to Christmas on a high as they currently lead the standings by 10 points.

“It’s not going to be easy [against ]. They are a good team with good players, but every game is tough, and we have to focus and put all our efforts into winning the game,” Mathoho told Chiefs' website.

Article continues below

“We have two matches left for the year and if we can win them, the festive break will be a happy one for us. It is going to take a lot of hard work for us to win the points, we ready for the challenge.”

Mathoho is returning from a two-match suspension after being red-carded in the Soweto derby win over on November 9.

His absence has seen mixed fortunes for Chiefs, starting with the 2-1 Cup defeat to Martizburg and last weekend’s 4-0 league thumping of Stellenbosch.