Retirement league? De Ketelaere questioned for choosing AC Milan over 'attractive' club like Leeds

The 21-year-old made a €35 million move to San Siro from Club Brugge this week

Charles De Ketelaere’s decision to join AC Milan instead of a Premier League club such as Leeds United has been called into question by ex-Anderlecht star Jan Mulder. The former Netherlands striker says that England would have been a better destination for the attacking midfielder than Serie A, where he claimed players go to end careers.

De Ketalaere moved to the Italian club in a deal worth €32 million ($33m/£27m) plus €3m in add-ons.

What has Mulder said about De Ketalaere's move?

But Mulder believes the Italian top-flight is better for players coming to the end of their careers, rather than for a rising star like the 21-year-old.

“I don’t understand anything about this transfer,” he said in an interview with HLN.

“Obviously he should have gone to the Premier League because it’s the best league in the world. Milan and the Serie A, that’s where celebrities go in their twilight these days.

"Leeds plays in the Premier League and Leeds also play attractive football. Football that suits De Ketelaere.”

How will De Ketelaere fit in at AC Milan?

De Ketelaere, who signed a five-year contract with the San Siro side, is their most expensive signing since 2019, when they signed Franck Kessie.

The Belgian should fit in at the attacking midfielder role, but he could be moved out wide at times by coach Stefano Pioli.

De Ketelaere may make his Milan debut against Udinese when the new Serie A campaign begins on August 13.