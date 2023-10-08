Rennes vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Rennes and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will be looking to climb up the 2023-34 Ligue 1 standings with a win over Rennes when the teams meet at the Roazhon Stadium on Sunday.

The Parisians' season has not gone according to plan so far. The team has only won three out of their seven league games so far and are currently fifth in the standings, already five points behind league leaders Monaco. Moreover, they are heading into this fixture on the back of a shocking 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.

Rennes are only one of two teams who are yet to lose a Ligue 1 game this season. However, they are currently eighth as five out of their seven league games have ended as draws. They will fancy an upset against PSG due to the visitors' woeful form.

Rennes vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Roazhon Stadium

The Ligue 1 match between Rennes and PSG will be played at the Roazhon Stadium on Sunday.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Rennes vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Rennes team news

Bruno Genesio is likely to field a Rennes starting XI similar to the one that secured a 3-1 victory against Nantes last week. They have no fresh injury concerns to deal with.

However, Desire Doue and Arnaud Kalimuendo, who both made an impact coming off the bench in that match will be hoping to get a chance in the starting lineup.

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda; Assignon, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Matic; Blas, Rieder, Gouiri; Kalimuendo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallon, Mandanda, Lembet Defenders: Truffert, Theate, Wooh, Belocian, Doué, Assignon, Omari, Rieder Midfielders: Santamaria, Blas, Bourigeaud, Matić, Le Fée, Doué Forwards: Terrier, Kalimuendo, Gouiri, Salah, Lambourde, Yıldırım

PSG team news

PSG face more than a few selection challenges ahead of Sunday's match. Lee Kang-In is unavailable due to international duty, and injuries are expected to keep Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, and Marco Asensio on the sidelines.

Manager Luis Enrique will hope Kylian Mbappe can play a crucial role in the attack once again. He has already scored seven goals in six league appearances so far this season.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Skriniar, Marquinhos, Hernandez; Hakimi, Ruiz, Ugarte, Barcola; Dembele, Muani, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Rico, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Michut, Ndour, Draxler, Asensio Forwards: Mbappe, Kolo Muani, Ekitike, Housni, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 PSG 0 - 2 Rennes Ligue 1 January 2023 Rennes 1 - 0 PSG Ligue 1 February 2022 PSG 1 - 0 Rennes Ligue 1 October 2021 Rennes 2 - 0 PSG Ligue 1 May 2021 Rennes 1 - 1 PSG Ligue 1

