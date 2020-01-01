Relief for Zambians as government lifts stadium attendance ban

Supporters had been banned from football grounds earlier in the year as one of the measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus

Zambia Ministry of Sports has lifted the initial ban that had seen supporters kept out of stadiums as a measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Minister for Sports Emmanuel Mulenga confirmed the protocols to allow spectators back at the stadiums have been approved after the has started and two matches have already been played.

“Clubs have been advised to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols,” the Football Association of Zambia (Faz) confirmed in a statement.

“The Ministry of Sports has allowed us to admit fans for league matches. We urge our members to adhere to strict Covid-19 guidelines as provided in the protocols.”

Zambia requested to have fans attend the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Botswana. This was declined by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

“Following communication from Caf, Faz wishes to inform members of the football family and stakeholders that the 2021 Group H qualifier between Zambia and Botswana will be played behind closed doors,” the federation said.

“Faz had engaged Caf after receiving clearance from the Ministry of Health to trigger the process of bringing fans into the stadium for the crunch Africa Cup of Nations qualifier but the request has been denied.”

Faz General-Secretary Adrian Kashala said Caf's failure to allow fans for the Botswana match has been informed by the initial measures taken by the African football governing body in regard to the coronavirus.

“We advise that fans abide by this directive to stay away from the stadium to avoid sanctions from Caf,” Kashala said.

“We are happy that ZNBC will step in to show the game live which will give fans an opportunity to watch Chipolopolo.”

Although head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will miss Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu for the crucial qualifier, the arrival of Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga might serve the purpose for him instead.

Simba SC’s Clatous Chama has been recalled to take Mwepu’s place and he is expected to partner Mwape Musonda in midfield.

Chipolopolo will host Botswana’s Zebras on November 12 at the National Heroes Stadium at 18:00hrs as they look for a first win in the group.