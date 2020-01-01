Relegation nightmare for Adams and four other Ghanaians on German Bundesliga final matchday

The Fortuna Dusseldorf defender, together with three other club mates and Paderborn's Christopher Antwi-Adjei suffered disappointment on Saturday

There was little joy for Ghanaian players in the German as the top-flight drew to a close on Saturday.

A total of five men, divided across two teams, suffered nothing but disappointment.

centre-back Kasim Nuhu Adams, wingers Nana Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey, as well as youngster Kelvin Ofori, all slumped with while German-born Christopher Antwi-Adjei went down with Paderborn.

The last two on the Bundesliga table at the end of each season suffer straight relegation while the third from bottom club goes into a play-off showdown with the third-placed side in the second-tier league.

In the end, Paderborn finished rock-bottom in the log while Dusseldorf took the second-from-bottom position.

Heading into the final matchday with only a chance to finish third to keep their hopes alive, Dusseldorf needed either a win in their clash with Union Berlin to clinch 16th position for a play-off or a draw in the least, with a hope that contenders fail to register a convincing win over Cologne.

It ended in tears for the Flingeraner as they succumbed to a 3-0 away defeat while Bremen sealed an emphatic 6-1 victory.

The defeat saw Dusseldorf finish second-from-bottom on the log, effectively confirming a season, at least, in the second division.

Interestingly, all four Ghanaians on the books of Dusseldorf did not make the matchday squad.

Adams, though, will not be joining the side for the Bundesliga 2 campaign as he was loaned from six-placed for only the 2019-20 term.

Ampomah, who signed for Dusseldorf on a long-term deal at the start of the season, has been rumoured to be on his way out of the club, having struggled to impress at Merkur Spiel Arena.

Tekpetey, like Adams, joined the Flingeraner on loan but a two-year agreement means he has one more year on his contract to fulfil, the kind that pulls him to the Bundesliga with parent club 04.

Ofori, 18, is the fourth Ghanaian with Dusseldorf.

Elsewhere, Paderborn ended their disappointing campaign with a 3-2 loss at .

Steffen Baumgart's side was already confirmed as relegated before the final matchday.

Antwi-Adjei, who saw full minutes of action on Saturday, could, however, stay up in the elite division as he has been linked to seventh-placed .

