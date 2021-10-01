'Relax before I snatch that wig off!' - Van Aanholt rips into Guendouzi & posts Fellaini hair-pull GIF

The former Premier League players clashed in the Europa League match between Marseille and Galatasaray, prompting a furious reaction from the Dutchman

Galatasaray full-back Patrick van Aanholt has hit out at Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi on social media following a VAR incident in Thursday's Europa League clash between the two sides.

Former Arsenal man Guendouzi went over in the penalty box in the 75th minute after a coming together with Van Aanholt and, although the referee initially pointed to the spot, VAR overturned the decision.

And both players have since had their say, with Guendouzi being adamant a penalty should have been awarded, while ex-Crystal Palace defender Van Aanholt mocked his opponent on Twitter.

What happened?

In a match that was full of controversy and, at one point, had to be halted due to violent clashes between supporters in the stands, there was an incident involving Guendouzi and Van Aanholt that led to a penalty being awarded.

The 22-year-old, who was called up to the France squad on Thursday, went to ground in the area after he felt he was knocked over by Van Aanholt.

Referee Pawel Raczkowski signalled for a penalty kick to be awarded, only for VAR to intervene and, after the Polish official checked the pitch-side monitor, the decision was reversed.

It proved to be a decisive moment in a game that finished 0-0, with Guendouzi spotted vociferously protesting at the referee in the aftermath, before exchanging words with Van Aanholt.

What was Van Aanholt's response?

Van Aanholt took to social media after the match to express his anger at Guendouzi, mocking the Frenchman and including a GIF of Marouane Fellaini pulling his hair.

He wrote: "Running your mouth after VAR proved you wrong... likkleman needs to relax before I snatch that wig off your head 💆🏽‍♂️ 😂 Well done to my lions 🦁 for a well earned point on the roads 💛❤️"

Running your mouth after VAR proved you wrong... likkleman needs to relax before I snatch that wig off your head 💆🏽‍♂️ 😂



Well done to my lions 🦁 for a well earned point on the roads 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/YQmmtVGcPa — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) September 30, 2021

What has Guendouzi had to say?

Speaking to reporters after the full-time whistle, Guendouzi said: "The player (Van Aanholt) didn't get the ball. He threw me off balance as I got into the box at full speed.

"It's clearly a penalty. The player does nothing but throw me off balance. It's annoying. Ten minutes just to check a penalty that should have been a penalty and then to not give anything afterwards..."

