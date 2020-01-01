Reims’ Yunis Abdelhamid to battle Neymar and Dembele for Ligue 1 award

The Morocco international was one of the stand-out performers in the month under review and could be rewarded for his displays

defender Yunis Abdelhamid has been nominated for the Player of the Month award for January.

The 32-year-old was in fine form for the Red and Whites last month, scoring once and impressing in his defensive duties to help his side climb to 10th in the league table.

Article continues below

The Moroccan centre-back will slug it out with Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar and striker Moussa Dembele for a chance to clinch the individual accolade.

More teams

Ils ont commencé l'année 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ en feu 🔥✔



Découvrez les 3 nommés pour le Trophée @UNFP du Joueur du mois de Janvier 🙌



Qui aura un nouveau item sur #FIFA20 @EA_FIFA_France ? À vous de voter ▶️ https://t.co/nHWBllaBYn#TropheesUNFP | #FUT20 | #POTM | #Ad pic.twitter.com/kTEtl9eJ8Z — Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) February 10, 2020

Abdelhamid, who recently extended his stay with the Stade Auguste-Delaune outfit until 2022, has been consistent this season, featuring in 29 games across all competitions.

The former defender will hope to help Reims bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to when they face on Sunday.