'Referee was harsh against Ndidi' - Leicester City's Rodgers unhappy with officiating vs Napoli

The Super Eagle was sent off as the Italian heavyweights came from two goals down to force a draw

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is unhappy with the sending off of his player Wilfred Ndidi in the 2-2 draw with Napoli on Thursday's Europa League assignment at King Power Stadium.

The Nigeria international was sent off late in the game after he was adjudged by Portuguese referee Tiago Martins that he had committed a second bookable offence, adding to the yellow card received early in the first half.

But the decision did not go down well with the tactician who felt it was harsh and the referee was not great.

"I did not think the referee was very good. He was unfortunate and had done really well to get through the game to get to that point after the early yellow," Rodgers told the club's official portal.

"He is just trying to stop the attacker. It was a little bit harsh, I didn't think the first one was yellow. I did not think the referee was great."

On Thursday night, it was the Foxes who started on a high and Harvey Barnes assisted Ayoze Perez to find the back of the net after just nine minutes.

Zambia international Patson Daka thought he had doubled the advantage for the English side in the 59th minute but after VAR consultations, it was ruled out for offside.

It mattered little as Barnes scored five minutes later after Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho found him in the danger zone.

Article continues below

Victor Osimhen pulled one back in the 69th minute for the Serie A heavyweights after converting a Fabian Ruiz pass, before completing his brace with three minutes to go.

The West African was in a good position and had no trouble converting a Matteo Politano cross.

After sharing the spoils, the two teams are now joint second in Group B with a point each. Legia Warsaw, who defeated Spartak Moscow by a solitary goal, lead the pool.