Red Star Belgrade vs PSG: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Both sides have much to play for as a devilishly exciting Group C reaches its climax

Paris Saint-Germain will secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a win over Red Star Belgrade at the Marakana on Tuesday.

Group C has been tight throughout, but PSG have given themselves a springboard for qualification thanks to a 2-1 home victory over Liverpool.

Both Napoli and the Reds have failed to win in Serbia thus far, with Red Star yet to concede a single goal at home, but even a point could be enough for PSG, who beat Vladan Milojevic’s side 6-1 at Parc des Princes back in October.

The home side, meanwhile, have their own ambitions to finish third, but they need a win to stand any chance.

Game Red Star Belgrade vs Paris Saint-Germain Date Tuesday, December 11 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream N/A fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport Extra and livestreamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport Extra BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Red Star players Goalkeepers Popovic, Supic, Borjan Defenders Degenek, Babic, Rodic, Stojkovic, Sumaila, Gobeljic, Savic, Terzic Midfielders Jovicic, Krsticic, Meleg, Ebecilio, Srnic, Marin, Causic, Simic, Jovancic, Jevtovic Forwards Pavkov, Stoiljkovic, Cafu, Boakye, Nabouhane

Filip Stojkovic and Milan Pavkov return to the starting line-up after they missed the 3-1 defeat to Napoli last time out through injury. Richmond Boayke is also fit again but has to make do with a place on the bench.

Key midfielder Nenad Krsticic is suspended, while Vujadin Savic and Goran Causic are both injured.

Red Star Belgrade starting XI: Borjan, Degenek, Pavkov, Marin, Causic, Simic, Rodic, Jovancic, Stojkovic, Nabouhane, Gobeljic.

Position PSG players Goalkeepers Areola, Cibois, Buffon Defenders Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Meunier, Alves, Bernat, Kurzawa, Marquinhos Midfielders Verratti, Diarra, Nkunku, Rabiot, Marquinhos, Draxler Forwards Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar, Di Maria, Choupo-Moting

Neymar is fit to start after recovering from a minor injury picked up during the 1-1 draw against against Strasbourg last week. The Brazilian lines-up alongside Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe in a formidable-looking PSG forward line.

PSG have no other injury concerns with Angel Di Maria also fit to start after injury. Neymar and Marco Verratti are one booking away from a European ban.

PSG starting XI: Buffon, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Verratti, Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar, Di Maria, Bernat.

Betting & Match Odds

Paris Saint-Germain are massive 2/11 favourites to win this game, with Red Star Belgrade priced at 18/1 by bet365. A draw is offered at 7/1.

Match Preview

Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League journey this season has been anything but serene.

Defeat on the opening night against Liverpool and two draws against Napoli – one achieved thanks to a last-kick Angel Di Maria strike – left them playing catch up, yet a 2-1 success over the Reds a fortnight ago suddenly has them in a position of strength.

Red Star Belgrade and their red-hot atmosphere will not be a straightforward trip, but it is one they can make knowing that a point could well be enough.

Kylian Mbappe, who finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or voting last week, says the squad are braced for the welcome that awaits them and are feeling upbeat after their watershed success over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“In our group there have been very hot atmospheres,” he said. “Tomorrow is a new experience, I have never been to Serbia at the professional level. We are coming for qualification, we will not have much time to watch the fans.

“There is a before and after Liverpool - we have done something beautiful, we have shown that we can respond to the intensity of a Champions League game. We'll have to do it again tomorrow night.

“It's up to us to step it up and show that we can play better than what we've shown so far.”

Red Star have their own ambitions, as the Europa League remains a possibility for them if they stun PSG and Liverpool lose at home to Napoli.

Given they have an undefeated record at the Marakana in Europe this season, it is not a scenario that should be lightly dismissed, despite their 6-1 loss in Paris in October, which is mired in accusations of match-fixing that the Serbians have vehemently rejected.