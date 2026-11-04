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Conference League
team-logoFK Crvena Zvezda
Stadion Rajko Mitic
team-logoInter Club d'Escaldes
Watch it on HBO Max
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

FK Crvena Zvezda vs Inter Club d'Escaldes
FK Crvena Zvezda
Inter Club d'Escaldes
Conference League

Red Star Belgrade play Inter Club d'Escaldes in the Conference League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Stadion Rajko Mitic

Red Star Belgrade and Inter Club d'Escaldes kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

How to watch Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes live today: TV channel and live stream

This week's talking points: What has happened at Red Star Belgrade and Inter Club d'Escaldes?

Three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five competitive matches leave Red Star Belgrade in good form. Most recently, they won 2-4 away at Macva Sabac in the Serbian Prva Liga. In the Conference League, Red Star drew 2-2 with FC Copenhagen after a 2-3 defeat to FC Lugano. Across those five matches, they scored 14 goals and conceded ten.

Inter Club d'Escaldes have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 0-0 with Penya Encarnada d'Andorra. In the Conference League, Escaldes lost 1-3 to Universitatea Craiova and 0-2 to Mjällby. They scored eight goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

ZVE

ZVE - Form

LUG
L3-2
MLA
W5-1
FCK
D2-2
OFK
W0-1
MAS
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ESC

ESC - Form

MJA
L2-0
ATE
W4-2
UCR
L1-3
COL
D1-1
PED
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: Line-ups

FK Crvena Zvezda vs Inter Club d'Escaldes Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Riera

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: Form

ZVE

ZVE - Form

LUG
L3-2
MLA
W5-1
FCK
D2-2
OFK
W0-1
MAS
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ESC

ESC - Form

MJA
L2-0
ATE
W4-2
UCR
L1-3
COL
D1-1
PED
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: Head-to-head record

Red Star Belgrade vs Inter Club d'Escaldes: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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