Red Bull Salzburg vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Salzburg and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will be eyeing the top spot in Group D of the Champions League when they travel to face RB Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

Inter are on seven points after the first three group games and are tied on points with Real Sociedad who are ahead of goal difference. Inter have suffered only one loss in 14 games across all competitions this season and will be confident of returning to Italy with three more points in the bag.

Salzburg lost to Inter in their previous continental outing and will be looking to ensure that result isn't repeated in front of the home crowd. They have put together a winning run of three matches since then and will be hoping to make it four consecutive wins.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Salzburg vs Inter kick-off time

Date: November 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The game between Salzburg and Inter will be played at the Red Bull Arena Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Salzburg vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Salzburg team news

Red Bull Salzburg is dealing with an extensive injury list. They will be without Bryan Okoh, Justin Omoregie, Lukas Wallner, Fernando, Kamil Piatkowski, Aleksa Terzic, Dijon Kameri, and Maurits Kjaergaard.

Daouda Guindo is ineligible to play on Wednesday as he was left out of Salzburg's Champions League squad.

Salzburg predicted XI: Schlager; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Gourna-Douath, Bidsrup, Sucic; Gloukh; Simic, Konate.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schlager, Mantl, Krumrey Defenders: Pavlovic, Solet, Baidoo, Morgalla, Ulmer, Dedic Midfielders: Gourna-Douath, Diambou, Capaldo, Bidstrup, Yeo, Sucic, Gloukh, Forson Forwards: Konate, Simic, Ratkov, Nene

Inter team news

In the Inter camp, Benjamin Pavard had to be substituted in the first half of their weekend win against Atalanta due to a knee injury. He will join Marko Arnautovic and Juan Cuadrado in the treatment room.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Inter 2-1 Salzburg Champions League August 2023 Salzburg 3-4 Inter Friendly December 2022 Inter 4-0 Salzburg Friendly

