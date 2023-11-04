Real Sociedad vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

How to watch La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Last weekend's Clasico loss put an end to Barcelona's unbeaten run this season. The Catalan giants will now look to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid when they take on Real Sociedad in gameweek 12 of La Liga on Saturday.

On the other hand, five points off Barcelona in La Liga, Real Sociedad come into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Bunol in their mid-week outing in the Copa del Rey.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Reale Arena

The Spanish Primera Division match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will be played at the Anoeta Stadium - currently known as Reale Arena for sponsorship reasons - in San Sebastian, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 4 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV, Viaplay Xtra and the Viaplay app, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Andre Silva, Kieran Tierney and Martin Merquelanz are set to remain sidelined through their respective knocks once again.

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil will look to field a strong XI against Barca, as the likes of Mikel Oyarzabal, Takefusa Kubo and Aihen Munoz should take to the field on Saturday.

Ander Barrenetxea is a doubt after sustaining a blow in the Bunol win but is expected to be passed as fit.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Pacheco, Munoz, Traore, Odriozola Midfielders: Zubimendi, Gonzalez de Zarate, Merino, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Mendez, Zakharyan, Marin Forwards: Sadiq, Cho, Fernandez, Oyarzabel, Barrennetxea, Kubo

Barcelona team news

Amid Barca's suspension and injury updates, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha made it off the bench in their 2-1 loss in the Clasico, while Pedri has been named in the matchday squad once more.

Although Frenkie de Jong will need more time to recover from a high ankle sprain, things look a bit better for Xavi ahead of a busy winter period.

Jules Kounde is also available for selection, but Sergi Roberto will remain sidelined with a calf problem.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Martinez, Christensen, Alonso, Kounde Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Romeu, Gundogan, Casado, Fermin Forwards: Ferran, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 20, 2023 Barcelona 1-2 Real Sociedad La Liga Jan 25, 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad Copa del Rey Aug 21, 2022 Real Sociedad 1-4 Real Sociedad La Liga Apr 21, 2022 Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona La Liga Aug 15, 2021 Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad La Liga

