Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Where to watch Copa del Rey final online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna in the Copa del Rey in the UK as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will hope to win their 20th Copa del Rey trophy when they take on Osasuna in the title decider at the Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla on Saturday.

Los Blancos beat bitter rivals Barcelona to reach the final and will be eager to lift the trophy for the first time since 2014. However, they are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in La Liga and their recent form in the league is a concern for Carlo Ancelotti as they have lost four of their last eight games.

Meanwhile, Osasuna got the better of Athletic Club in the semi-final to seal a final berth. They last participated in the Copa final in 2005 but lost to Real Betis on that occasion.

They are also struggling for form as they have lost their last two league matches, against Real Sociedad and Barcelona. However, Jagoba Arrasate will hope that his side will put their best foot forward and cause an upset in Andalusia to win the first Copa title in their history.

Kick-off Time

Game: Real Madrid vs Osasuna Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off: 9 pm BST Venue: Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla

The game is scheduled for May 6, 2023, at 9:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/App

BT Sport 1 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming also available on BT Sport website & app.

Team news

Real Madrid team news & squad

Real Madrid have taken their entire squad to Sevilla including the injured Ferland Mendy.

However, they have been boosted by the fitness of Luka Modric & David Alaba.

"Alaba? We have evaluated his situation. He feels very good. He's totally ready and recovered. He will start tomorrow. And Luka Modric's condition is top. He trained very well yesterday. We are going to evaluate him today," stated Ancelotti.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Players Position Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis Lopez Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militao, Vallejo, Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy. Midfielders: Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos, Tchouameni, Modric. Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

Osasuna team news & squad

Osasuna will miss Darko Brasanac and Nacho Vidal with injuries. However, David Garcia & Jon Moncayola will return to the squad after recovering from their respective fitness issues.

Sergio Herrera has been the cup keeper of Osasuna and should take his place between the sticks. Whereas, Kike Garcia should lead the line.

Osasuna possible XI: Herrera; Moncayola, Hernandez, U Garcia, Cruz; Torro, M Gomez; R Garcia, Oroz, Ezzalzouli; Kike Garcia

Position Players Goalkeepers Herrera, Fernandez. Defenders U Garcia, Hernandez, Sanchez, Cruz, Pena, Moreno, D Garcia. Midfielders Torro, Moncayola, Ibanez, M Gomez, Ibanez, Oroz. Forwards R Garcia, Barja, Budimir, K Garcia, Ezzalzouli, Avila

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition 19/02/2023 Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid La Liga 03/10/2022 Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna La Liga 21/04/2022 Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid La Liga 28/10/2021 Real Madrid 0-0 Almeria La Liga 02/05/2021 Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna La Liga

Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-0 when the two sides last met in Pamplona in February and Los Blancos will hope to repeat the feat on Saturday.

