Real Madrid vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly between Real Madrid and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid and AC Milan will face each other in a pre-season friendly on Sunday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Both teams are coming off of slightly disappointing seasons, with Real Madrid failing to beat Barcelona to the La Liga title and then losing out to Man City in the race for the Champions League trophy. AC Milan had to witness Napoli lift the trophy in Serie A.

The match will be a good opportunity for both teams to test their new signings and get their squad ready for a potential comeback campaign. Madrid will look to begin their pre-season on a strong note whereas Milan will look to build on their 6-0 win against Lumezzane.

Real Madrid vs Milan kick-off time

Date: July 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 am BST Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium

The pre-season friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 3 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan fixture will not be televised in the UK. However, live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid boss, Ancelotti has a strong squad to pick his starting lineup from in the upcoming friendly. The only missing player is Dani Ceballos, who is sidelined due to injury.

New signing Jude Bellingham is expected to finally make his debut for Los Blancos in this match, and we might also see Garcia and Joselu starting, both returning for their second stints with the club.

Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Garcia; Bellingham, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Joselu, Vinicius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, F. Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni, D. Ceballos, Arda Güler Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Milan team news

Milan boss Pioli picked a 29-man squad for the tour, but notable absentees include Fode Ballo-Toure, Mattia Caldara, Marko Lazetic, Divock Origi, and Ante Rebic, as they are not part of the manager's plans for the upcoming season.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Gabbia, Tomori, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Pobega; Leao, Krunic, Pulisic; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Mirante, Sportiello, Vásquez Defenders: Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Caldara, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjær, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders: Adli, Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Pulisic, Reijnders, Romero, Saelemaekers Forwards: Colombo, De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Okafor, Origi, Rebic, Traore

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2021 Real Madrid 0-0 AC Milan Friendly August 2018 Real Madrid 3-1 AC Milan Friendly July 2015 Real Madrid 0-0 AC Milan International Champions' Cup December 2014 Real Madrid 2-4 AC Milan Friendly August 2012 Real Madrid 5-1 AC Milan Friendly

