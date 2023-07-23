Real Madrid vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid and AC Milan will face each other in a pre-season friendly on Sunday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
Both teams are coming off of slightly disappointing seasons, with Real Madrid failing to beat Barcelona to the La Liga title and then losing out to Man City in the race for the Champions League trophy. AC Milan had to witness Napoli lift the trophy in Serie A.
The match will be a good opportunity for both teams to test their new signings and get their squad ready for a potential comeback campaign. Madrid will look to begin their pre-season on a strong note whereas Milan will look to build on their 6-0 win against Lumezzane.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Real Madrid vs Milan kick-off time
|Date:
|July 23, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 am BST
|Venue:
|Rose Bowl Stadium
The pre-season friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 3 am BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams
Live on GOAL
|GOAL
|Live updates
The Real Madrid vs AC Milan fixture will not be televised in the UK. However, live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Real Madrid boss, Ancelotti has a strong squad to pick his starting lineup from in the upcoming friendly. The only missing player is Dani Ceballos, who is sidelined due to injury.
New signing Jude Bellingham is expected to finally make his debut for Los Blancos in this match, and we might also see Garcia and Joselu starting, both returning for their second stints with the club.
Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Garcia; Bellingham, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Joselu, Vinicius.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Courtois, Lunin
|Defenders:
|Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, F. Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni, D. Ceballos, Arda Güler
|Forwards:
|Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim
Milan team news
Milan boss Pioli picked a 29-man squad for the tour, but notable absentees include Fode Ballo-Toure, Mattia Caldara, Marko Lazetic, Divock Origi, and Ante Rebic, as they are not part of the manager's plans for the upcoming season.
Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Gabbia, Tomori, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Pobega; Leao, Krunic, Pulisic; Giroud.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Mirante, Sportiello, Vásquez
|Defenders:
|Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Caldara, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjær, Thiaw, Tomori
|Midfielders:
|Adli, Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Pulisic, Reijnders, Romero, Saelemaekers
|Forwards:
|Colombo, De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Okafor, Origi, Rebic, Traore
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 2021
|Real Madrid 0-0 AC Milan
|Friendly
|August 2018
|Real Madrid 3-1 AC Milan
|Friendly
|July 2015
|Real Madrid 0-0 AC Milan
|International Champions' Cup
|December 2014
|Real Madrid 2-4 AC Milan
|Friendly
|August 2012
|Real Madrid 5-1 AC Milan
|Friendly