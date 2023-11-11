Real Madrid vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch La Liga game today

Real Madrid will be chasing current La Liga leaders Girona when they play host to Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.
Carlo Ancelotti's men picked up a 3-0 Champions League victory over Sporting Braga on Wednesday, but their last La Liga game ended in a goalless draw with Rayo Vallecano.
The visitors will be looking for a third straight win in all competitions following a 1-0 league win over Granada last weekend.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Real Madrid vs Valencia kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 11, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Santiago Bernabeu
The Spanish Primera Division match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on November 11 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV4, Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX, Viaplay and LaLigaTV.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
RELATED:
- How to watch and live stream Spanish La Liga football in the 2023-24 season
Stream live football on Viaplay: App, prices, subscription packages, platforms & full list of competitions to watch
Team news & squads
Real Madrid team news
Los Blancos have another goalkeeping injury to deal with as Kepa Arrizabalaga has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a muscle injury, prompting Andriy Lunin to feature in goal.
Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are out injured, while Antonio Rudiger is suspended. Nacho can deputise for Rudiger.
Most notably, having sat out of Real Madrid's Champions League win over Braga, Jude Bellingham is likely to return to action at the weekend, but Dani Ceballos remains a doubt with a muscular problem.
Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lunin
|Defenders:
|Alaba, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim
Valencia team news
The visitor's injury list consists of the likes of Andre Almeida, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jesus Vazquez and Alberto Mari.
Forced off in the Granada win, Selim Amallah remains a doubt, as Dimitri Foulquier is likely to feature on the left flank instead.
Hugo Duro, who returned from his knock in the previous outing, should once again feature in attack alongside Diego Lopez.
Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Paulista, Gaya; Perez, Pepelu, Guerra, Foulquier; Lopez, Duro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero
|Defenders:
|Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Gaya, Correia, Foulquier
|Midfielders:
|Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Amallah, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos
|Forwards:
|Duro, Yaremchuk, Lopez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 21, 2023
|Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|February 2, 2023
|Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia
|La Liga
|January 11, 2023
|Real Madrid 1-1 (4-3 pen.) Valencia
|Spanish Super Cup
|January 8, 2022
|Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia
|La Liga
|September 19, 2021
|Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid
|La Liga