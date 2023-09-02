Real Madrid vs Getafe: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid will be looking to maintain their early lead atop La Liga standings when they welcome Getafe to Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have recorded a perfect start to their league campaign with victories over Athletic Bilbao, Almeria and Celta Vigo.

While the hosts are currently two points off any other side, Getafe are 11th with four points from their three games. Jose Bordala's side held Barcelona to a goalless draw in their season opener and come into the tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Alaves.

Real Madrid vs Getafe kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:15pm BST Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The Spanish Primera Division match between Real Madrid and Getafe will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15pm BST on September 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and stream online in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Los Blancos suffered a huge blow in the win over Celta, as Vinicius Jr had to be forced off with a muscle problem.

The Brazilian, who may be out of action till around next month, joins long-term absentees Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois, while Arda Guler recovers from a knee surgery.

Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are closer to a return from their knocks but are unlikely to be available here.

With Joselu expected to step in for Vinicius, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos would still find it hard to find a place for themselves in the XI.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Joselu, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez, Odriozola Midfielders: Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Reinier Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Getafe team news

Jose Angel Carmona, Mauro Arambarri, Luis Milla and Enes Unal are all ruled out with their respective injuries, while Carles Alena and Portu are pushing for a start.

However, there are chances that Getafe boss Bordalas persists with the same side that defeated Alaves at the weekend, with Borja Mayoral and Juanmi Latasa pitted against their former side.

Jaime Mata and Juan Iglesias are also set for starts.

Getafe possible XI: Soria; Suarez, Duarte, Mitrovic, Alvarez; Iglesias, Maksimovic, Dakonam, Mata; Mayoral, Latasa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Soria, Fuzato Defenders: Djene, Alvarez, Duarte, Alderete, Mitrovic, Angileri, Iglesias, Suarez Midfielders: Alena, Maksimovic, Portu Forwards: Mayoral, Latasa, Lozano, Mata

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 13, 2023 Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe La Liga Oct 8, 2022 Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga Apr 9, 2022 Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe La Liga Jan 2, 2022 Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid La Liga Apr 18, 2021 Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid La Liga

