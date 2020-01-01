Real Madrid star Kroos expects and supports Black Lives Matter protests when La Liga resumes

The 30-year-old Germany international believes that there will be support of the movement in Spain's top flight

midfielder Toni Kroos believes that Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests will be visible as restarts following the coronavirus break.

Play in has been suspended for three months due to the virus, but in the meantime the equality movement has risen to the fore after protests were sparked in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho , 's Marcus Thuram and 's Weston McKennie made high-profile protests in the in the wake of the incident, while ’s Kylian Mbappe was one of those to take to social media to voice his support for the movement.

Kroos expects to see similar gestures over the course of the weekend as professional football in Spain returns behind closed doors.

“I imagine that players in Spain will want to show solidarity with it,” he told DAZN and Goal of the BLM movement. “It cannot be ruled out and certainly not condemned.

"It’s incredible that such acts are still happening. But it’s good that a rethink is taking place now. I hope that we can help those affected by it to some extent.”

winger Raheem Sterling has also spoken out on the matter.

“I know this might sound a little bit cheesy but the only disease right now is the racism that we are fighting," Sterling told BBC Newsnight.

“This is the most important thing at this moment in time because this is something that is happening for years and years.

“Just like the pandemic, we want to find a solution to stop it.

“At the same time, this is what all these protesters are doing. They are trying to find a solution and a way to stop the injustice they are seeing, and they are fighting for their cause.

“As long as they are doing it peacefully and safely and not hurting anybody and not breaking into any stores, they continue to protest in this peaceful way.”

Professional football returned to Spain on Thursday in the Seville derby, with hosts claiming a 2-0 victory over , the side who overcame Madrid immediately before the unscheduled suspension of play, at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Kroos will aim to feature as Real Madrid host on Sunday at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano as they seek to overturn a two-point gap to leaders at the summit of the Primera Division with 11 games remaining.