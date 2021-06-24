'I do not know Real Madrid without Ramos' - Kroos stunned after defender departs as free agent

The German midfielder was hoping that fresh terms could be thrashed out with the "best captain I have ever seen", but no deal was done

Toni Kroos admits to being stunned by Sergio Ramos' departure from Real Madrid, with the German midfielder claiming it was "inconceivable" to think the World Cup winner would not end his career at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 35-year-old centre-half will not be hanging up his boots in the Spanish capital, with no extension agreed to his expiring contract.

He is now preparing for a new challenge after 16 seasons with the Blancos, and Kroos admits life with the talismanic captain is going to take some getting used to.

What has been said?

Kroos told his Einfach mal Luppen podcast: "I do not know Real Madrid without Ramos. It was inconceivable that he was not going to finish his career at Madrid. I expected him to stay.

"He is not only a first-rate player, but also the best captain I have ever seen because he always fought for the team on and off the field.

"If you ask 100 rival forwards which defender they least liked playing against, Ramos' name will be mentioned quite often. It was good to have him on our team."

What does the future hold?

Ramos, who made 659 appearances for Real, is being linked with teams around the world.

He will not be calling time on a distinguished career just yet, but Kroos is convinced that Ramos' path will one day lead him back to familiar surroundings.

He added: "I am sure we will see him at Real Madrid again, whatever his role. It would also be negligent not to have someone like that at the club and keep him. He can still contribute a lot in the future."

Ramos has won the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, while landing five Liga titles and four Champions League crowns with Real.

