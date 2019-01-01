Real Madrid keen to host Federer-Nadal blockbuster at the Bernabeu

The two tennis legends could play off in the famous Spanish arena in front of a record crowd if Florentino Perez gets his way

's Santiago Bernabeu could play host to a record-breaking tennis match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, says club president Florentino Perez.

The Spanish side’s head honcho revealed he had been trying to organise the match at the 81,044 capacity stadium for several years but it had been derailed because of injuries or logistical issues.

Perez believes that the star duo's projected longevity in the game means there will be an opportunity in the future to host the match, which would likely achieve a world record attendance for a tennis match.

"We tried many times to beat the Guinness World Record for the most spectators at a game of tennis between Nadal and Federer at the Bernabéu but one of them was either injured or it didn't suit," Perez was quoted as saying by AS.

"The good thing is that it seems they will last a lot longer, so there's time."

The current record tennis crowd is the 35,681 supporters who saw Kim Clijsters defeat Serena Williams at a 2010 exhibition match in Brussels.

A contest between Federer-Nadal at the Bernabeu would likely break that mark with the stadium's 80,000-plus capacity likely to be tested by the two tennis superstars.

There is a charity meeting 'Match in Africa' scheduled between the duo in February that will likely surpass the previous record with the Cape Town Stadium venue holding 55,000 people.

Spaniard Nadal, who was born in Mallorca, is a long-time supporter of Real Madrid despite his uncle Miguel Angel playing for , while Federer played football as a junior and is an avid fan of Swiss side FC .

Nadal won his 19th grand slam with triumph in the U.S. Open final over Daniil Medvedev on Sunday - leaving him one short of Federer's record 20 majors.

Nadal's Real Madrid have started the season inconsistently with five points from three matches as they sit fifth in the table behind leaders (nine points) but ahead of rivals Barcelona (four).

They will attempt to get their La Liga campaign back on track as they host at the Bernabeu on Saturday.