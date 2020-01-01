‘Real Madrid is very much like Liverpool’ – McManaman sees similarities between superpowers

The ex-winger, who represented the Reds and Blancos in his playing days, says expectation levels are the same at the English and Spanish heavyweights

The expectation to deliver major silverware on an annual basis makes life at “ very much like ”, says Steve McManaman.

The former international graced the books at Anfield and Santiago Bernabeu in his playing days.

Trophies were collected with both the Reds and Blancos, with McManaman held in held regard by loyal fan bases on Merseyside and in Madrid.

He claims to have revelled in the expectation which accompanied the pulling on of two iconic jerseys, with success demanded rather than longed for by two European heavyweights.

Real and Liverpool have continued to stock their respective trophy cabinets on a regular basis in recent times, with Champions League triumphs commonplace.

Jurgen Klopp also has his side on the brink of a Premier League title win – a first top-flight crown in 30 years – while Zinedine Zidane has Madrid in the hunt for honours.

Both men will be expected to get over the line if and when competitive action resumes after the coronavirus outbreak, with McManaman seeing similarities between a couple of legendary sporting institutions.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Real Madrid is very much like Liverpool, as in two huge clubs in their particular countries, steeped in history, always looking at the past.

“You have got these pictures all over the walls at Liverpool – it will be Emlyn Hughes, it will be Graeme Souness, Phil Thompson lifting these European Cups. In Madrid it was the same, you’ve got [Alfredo] Di Stefano, [Francisco] Gento, [Ferenc] Puskas, you’ve got pictures everywhere and the pressure is on every single season to win a trophy.

“And if it’s not the league, it’s the . You have to deliver silverware, and that was exactly the same at Liverpool.

“So when I went to Madrid, the faces were different and they spoke a foreign language but the pressure to win trophies was all that mattered.

“If you had a barren year – the year before they had finished second in the league and hadn’t won any silverware, the pressure was on again for Real Madrid. You had to achieve.

“It was quite easy for me. Of course settling in and getting on with your team-mates who all speak a foreign language that you’re trying to learn as quickly as possible, that’s difficult and can be lonely but you have to try your best.”

Merseyside native McManaman made 364 appearances for Liverpool before leaving for Madrid in 1999, with a further 158 outings for the Blancos.