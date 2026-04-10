Real Madrid is experiencing growing frustration within the club over what it considers to be a “clear imbalance” in refereeing decisions, against the backdrop of its declining results in La Liga in recent years; the club has not managed to win the title twice in a row since the 2006–07 2007–2008—a drought many consider unacceptable for a club of the Merengues’ stature and history.

While the club acknowledges its own mistakes, refereeing—especially the fallout from the Negreira affair—remains a key explanation for this slide.

Such figures have sparked controversy and fury at the club’s Valdebebas headquarters.

Data from the ‘Football Gate’ account on X shows that since 2001, Barcelona have enjoyed 1,793 minutes with a numerical advantage, while Real Madrid have endured only 278 minutes in the same situation.

Such striking imbalances have startled the club’s hierarchy, who describe the numbers as a “refereeing anomaly” hard to justify in a rivalry between two sides that co-lead the all-time La Liga standings.

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Sources close to the club say president Florentino Pérez is no longer satisfied with cosmetic changes within the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), but is now demanding a “comprehensive overhaul” of the Spanish refereeing system, describing the continued presence of officials linked to the “Negreira affair” as “incomprehensible and unacceptable”.

The club remains committed to pressing ahead with legal action

Pérez has repeatedly stated that Real Madrid will see the case through to its conclusion.

The club has officially registered as a private prosecutor in the case, arguing that it is one of the most affected parties by a scandal that undermines competitive integrity.

The club’s board is surprised that other Spanish clubs have not joined the action, even though the case damages the reputation of Spanish football as a whole.

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Real Madrid supporters, frustrated by the team’s league form, nonetheless back the club’s legal stance, seeing it as a moral obligation to defend sporting justice, not just a competitive one.

Many supporters argue that the response would have been far harsher had Real been the club at the centre of the case instead of Barcelona, highlighting what they see as a clear double standard in the way the two sides are treated.

Self-criticism within the Bernabéu

Meanwhile, behind the scenes at Valdebebas, self-criticism is very much alive. Club officials accept that domestic form must improve and that greater La Liga consistency is essential; they insist the squad has the quality to deliver better results whatever the refereeing context.

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Domestic supremacy has remained an unfinished task for Los Blancos even as they have collected European trophies.

While the club pursues Champions League success, the La Liga title remains a priority as it seeks to pair continental glory with domestic supremacy, pending the refereeing reforms it has called for.