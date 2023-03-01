Real Madrid eye Benfica youngster Antonio Silva as transfer alternative to Josko Gvardiol

Real Madrid reportedly view Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva as a summer transfer alternative to RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol.

Madrid face intense competition for Gvardiol

Could turn to Antonio if Gvardiol too expensive

But Antonio deal has its own hurdles

WHAT HAPPENED? Antonio, 19, carries less first-team experience than Gvardiol, 21, as the latter defender excelled on the World Cup stage in Qatar and has been a Bundesliga regular for two seasons. However, Antonio could ultimately be cheaper and Real Madrid are willing to target him if they do not land Gvardiol, according to Record.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid want a young centre-back this summer regardless, the report states, and it's simply a matter of which one they choose.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Los Blancos are slowly building a youth movement, with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga among the current squad regulars who could feature at the Santiago Bernabeu for many years to come. They are eager to add a centre-back in his teens or early 20s who can fit in with that timeline.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? They are seven points behind Barcelona in La Liga but have a chance to knock their rivals out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.