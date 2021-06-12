Real Kashmir’s David Robertson honoured by Queen Elizabeth for services in India

The Scottish manager has contributed immensely to football in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years or so…

In what is certainly a proud moment for Real Kashmir, coach David Robertson has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honours List for his contribution to the community in India's Jammu and Kashmir.

The BEM is awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community. This could be a long-term charitable or voluntary activity, or innovative work of a relatively short duration (3 to 4 years) that has made a significant difference’, as mentioned by the Government of the United Kingdom.

“The award recognises Mr Robertson’s outstanding contribution to the sport and the community as head coach of RKFC since January 2017. This included guiding the football team into the I-League – the first time the team has competed at this level. The last season of the I-League saw RKFC attain the highest number of home ground match attendees, averaging 25,000 people per match,” read a release issued by the British High Commission.

Robertson was pleased to have received the honour and stated that he has enjoyed his stint with the Snow Leopards.

“I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been recognised and awarded this honour for my work in Kashmir. I have enjoyed every minute spent in Kashmir. It has been a real pleasure to have worked and met so many wonderful people. I think of Kashmir as my second home,” said the former Aberdeen player, who played under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Jan Thompson, Acting British High Commissioner to India, said: “Shared love for sport is a great unifier of people, and I congratulate David on his inspirational work. The UK and India share a unique living bridge, and sports play a vital role in that.”