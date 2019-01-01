Real Betis vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Barcelona
The Catalan giants will also be out for revenge when they take to the field at Estadio Benito Villamarin, having lost 4-3 in the reverse fixture at Camp Nou back in November.
Betis enjoyed a fruitful run following their win against Barca, but they have failed to replicate it in 2019, with an inconsistent spell seeing them exit the Europa League, Copa del Rey and tumble down the table.
While Betis have won just three of their last 10 games in all competitions, Barca
|Game
|Real Betis vs Barcelona
|Date
|Sunday, March 17
|Time
|7:45pm GMT / 3:45pm ET
|Stream (
|fuboTV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN Sports
|fuboTV
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on a number of platforms, including ITV 4 and Premier Sports 2 on television and Eleven Sports 1 online.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|ITV4 / Premier Sports 2 / Eleven Sports 1
|Eleven Sports
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Real Betis squad
|Goalkeepers
|Robles, P. Lopez
|Defenders
|Feddal, Bartra, Sidnei, Barragan, Firpo, Mandi, Emerson, Alonso, E. Gonzalez
|Midfielders
|Guerrero, J. Garcia, Canales, W. Carvalho, Joaquin, Guardado, Lo Celso, Lainez, Tellado, Irizo, Kaptoum, Altamirano, Akouokou, Garijo
|Forwards
|Leon, Jese, Tello, Moron, R. Gonzalez
Betis are expected to be without Junior Firpo, Antonio Barragan and Francis Guerrero, but they have an otherwise fit panel to choose from.
The squad includes former Barcelona players Marc Bartra and Cristian Tello, as well as
Potential Real Betis starting XI: P. Lopez; Sidnei, Bartra, Mandi; W. Carvalho, Guerrero, Joaquin, Canales, Guardado, Lo Celso; Jese.
|Position
|Barcelona squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ter Stegen, Cillessen
|Defenders
|Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Umtiti
|Midfielders
|Prince-Boateng, Rakitic, Busquets, Coutinho, Arthur, Roberto, Alena, Vidal
|Forwards
|Messi, Suarez,
Barcelona's 18-man squad for the game has been confirmed and can be seen in the table above. Ousmane Dembele and Rafinha are out injured, while Thomas Vermaelen also misses out despite regaining fitness.
Jeison Murillo and Jean-Clair Tobido also miss out on a place in the travelling squad.
Potential Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Coutinho, Arthur; Messi, Suarez
Betting & Match Odds
Barcelona are heavy favourites to win at 4/9 with bet365. Hosts Real Betis are rated 11/2 to stage an upset and a draw is considered a 15/4 bet.
Match Preview
Barcelona's capitulation at home to Betis back in November is something that coach Ernesto Valverde is desperate to avoid on Sunday.
The defeat - the club's second Liga loss of the season - was a minor
“In the first game we played earlier in the season, we suffered a lot, the only game we have lost at home," Valverde told reporters at a pre-match press conference. “It is a vital game for us, a difficult away trip against a team we know are always motivated when they play us."
Betis boss Quique Setien was the mastermind of November's success and while he has struggled to find
“Barcelona
“They have very good footballers but we are sure of being able to make a good game and complicate their way of playing.”